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Optimal Cytoreduction and Early Trial Referral in High-Risk Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
7 days ago
Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, FASCO, discussed quadruplet induction, extended maintenance, and when a community clinician should call a myeloma center. Asked how clinicians should approach high-risk cytogenetics, extramedullary disease (EMD), or plasma cell leukemia features at diagnosis, Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, FASCO, named one objective for all of them: those patients need optimal cytoreduction. Usmani spoke with CancerNetwork® ahead of the 44th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium (CFS).