undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
5 areas affected by the Microsoft 365 outage, from email to share price
By Colleen Cabili,7 days ago
Here's how the Microsoft outage hit five areas, from Outlook and Teams to Indian airline support desks, OpenAI and Anthropic tools and Microsoft's share price. By Microsoft $MSFT +0.36%'s account, an overloaded process inside its email infrastructure left servers unable to respond, and the fallout did not stay in the inbox. The disruption began Thursday afternoon and centered on Exchange Online, the hosted email service behind Outlook for Microsoft 365 customers. Its effects showed up far from Microsoft's own servers. Airline customer support teams in India, artificial intelligence tools from OpenAI and Anthropic, and Microsoft's share price all registered the impact.