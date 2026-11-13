undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
All 7 Walking Dead series ranked worst to best by TVLine, from Tales to the original
By Cris Tolomia,7 days ago
TVLine ranked all 7 Walking Dead series. See why shows built on legacy characters beat the fresh-start experiments. Ending The Walking Dead did not end The Walking Dead. Its characters carried on in new shows, and fans waited less than a year to see them again. The original series aired its finale in November 2022, according to ComicBook.com, and Dead City, a new series built around two of its characters, premiered on June 15, 2023, according to CBR. Its makers treated the farewell as a relaunch rather than an ending. From then on, the franchise's future rested less on one continuing story than on whether individual characters could each hold an audience of their own.