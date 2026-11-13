undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Music News: STARSET Share "v 0 y a g e r" Video — WATCH // Reveal Album Track Listing Through Fan Scavenger Hunt
8 days ago
Earlier this week, STARSET revealed the entire track listing to their forthcoming album by releasing mysterious track titles that required fan involvement to decode clues through a scavenger hunt. One lucky fan discovered the location, unearthed the contents, went through the laptop prompts, and ultimately unlocked material for fans worldwide. Follow along here.