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Oregon becomes 22nd state to detect bird flu in dairy cattle
By Mia Maldonado, Oregon Capital Chronicle,7 days ago
U.S. and Oregon agriculture officials have for the first time detected the highly contagious and, for many animals, lethal, avian influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, in Oregon dairy cattle. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the case on Tuesday, saying in a...
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