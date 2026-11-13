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Faculty Senate calls for ‘shared governance’ in letter to university administration
By Declan Phipps,8 days ago
Uneasy back-and-forth discussion filled the K-State Student Union Big 12 room Tuesday afternoon as Faculty Senate voted to approve a letter to Richard Linton, president of K-State, and his vice presidents expressing concern about the limited role the note said faculty and staff have played in university decisions. During the...