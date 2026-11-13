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Lamb Weston latest to settle in NE Oregon groundwater pollution case, will pay $25M
By Alex Baumhardt, Oregon Capital Chronicle,8 days ago
Potato products giant Lamb Weston is the latest defendant in a class action lawsuit over contaminated groundwater to settle with residents of Morrow County in northeast Oregon in exchange for no admission of guilt in the pollution. The corporation, famous for frozen fries, tots and other products will pay $25...
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