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REPLAY: A Pressing Issue: Apple Processing in Sonoma County
7 days ago
Sonoma County’s iconic apple industry is at a critical turning point. In this encore episode, host Michelle Marques takes an in-depth look at how local growers, activists, and leaders are stepping up to safeguard the region's agricultural heritage. First, Michelle sits down with Slow Food Russian River to explore grassroots efforts protecting the iconic Gravenstein apple and the free Community Apple Press. Then, as a long-standing regional processor departs, Gold Ridge Organic Farms founder Brooke Hazen shares why he’s launching a brand-new processing plant—followed by a walking tour of the facility floor. Finally, Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith joins Michelle to discuss policy, innovation, and the big-picture economics shaping the future of local orchards.
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