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20,900 Veteran Housing Vouchers Are Going Unused. Senators Want to Loosen Rules for Getting One
By Adam Gramegna,7 days ago
Three Democratic senators have introduced a bill to loosen the rules for veteran housing vouchers. The End Veteran Homelessness Act of 2026 would open the vouchers to veterans at risk of homelessness and to veterans who do not need Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) case management. Approximately 20,900 of the nearly 116,000 vouchers Congress has funded were going unused as of July, according to a release from the office of Sen. Alex Padilla of California, one of the bill's co-sponsors.