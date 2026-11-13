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[UPDATE 8:16 a.m.; Fieldbrook School Closed ] Trees Down and Power Out in Areas Across Humboldt as Friday Storm Moves Through
By Kym Kemp,8 days ago
More than 3,000 PG&E customers were without power in Humboldt County Friday morning, Nov. 13, as strong winds and rain moved through the area. The California Highway Patrol has received multiple reports of downed trees and branches overnight, and a fallen power line has closed both lanes of Fieldbrook Road near Parker Lane.
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