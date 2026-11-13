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North Platte, Ogallala candidates among nominees for district court vacancy
By Tristen Winder,7 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four candidates have been forwarded to Gov. Jim Pillen for consideration for a district court judgeship in Nebraska’s 11th Judicial District. The Judicial Nominating Commission named Sandra J. Allen of Lincoln, Chawnta M. Durham and Angela M. Franz of North Platte, and Kristi L. Hilliard of Ogallala as nominees for the vacancy.
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