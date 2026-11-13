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PS5 QSSR support added to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, CONTROL Resonant, ARC Raiders, THE FINALS, No Man’s Sky, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
8 days ago
PlayStation 5‘s Quick Spectral Super Resolution—the base console equivalent of PlayStation 5 Pro’s artificial intelligence upscaling solution PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution—will add Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, CONTROL Resonant, ARC Raiders, THE FINALS, No Man’s Sky, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam to its lineup of supported titles, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced.