undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Builders FirstSource acquires L&P Building Supply
By Dakota Smith,7 days ago
Builders FirstSource announced the company has acquired L&P Building Supply in Las Cruces, NM. L&P serves customers in southern New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, with lumber, building materials, and manufactured components including trusses and wall panels. The addition extends BFS’ network in New Mexico, where it already operates lumberyards in Albuquerque, Farmington, Santa Fe, Angel Fire and Raton, along with component manufacturing operations in Albuquerque.