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Lander Valley Claims Third Straight Title At Wyoming 3A Girls State Championships
By Keith Dunlap,7 days ago
SCY (25 yards) It was more domination for Lander Valley High School at the Wyoming High School Activities Association 3A Girls State Swimming Championships. For the third straight year and ninth in the last 11 years, Lander was on top of the state, earning 509 points. Buffalo High School was the runner-up, finishing with 379 points.
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