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Six Things to Watch for the Titans in Sunday's Game vs the Jaguars
By Jim Wyatt,7 days ago
NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. Titans quarterback Cam Ward threw for 304 yards with two touchdowns and a 104.6 rating his last time out, in the team's overtime loss to the Bengals. It was his first career 300-yard game, and it was his first two TD with no INT game since Week 17 of last season. Ward looked good in Cincinnati. On Sunday, coming off the bye weekend, Ward will return to action against a Jaguars team that is ranked 10th in total defense, allowing just 318.3 yards per game, and ranked second in scoring defense, allowing just 15.2 points per game. Can Ward continue his momentum as the team returns from the bye week? The Titans have scored 65.3% of their total points in the second half or OT, the second highest percentage in the league, so a complete effort is key. More on that coming up …