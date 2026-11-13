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Bears, Jones building for years towards moment against University Charter
By Carey Reeder,7 days ago
“We want to bring that tradition of good high school football back to Billingsley.”. Billingsley High School’s football program has been the perfect example of a program steadily building year after year. Since head coach Lanny Jones arrived in 2022, the Bears have been building a contender, and it has culminated in a second-round playoff matchup against University Charter School on Nov. 13.