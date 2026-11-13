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FSD Strengthens High School Partnership to Support Student Success
By Saskia Kennedy,7 days ago
Fullerton School District is strengthening its partnership with Fullerton Joint Union High School District (FJUHSD) to help students transition confidently to high school and build on their success in FSD. As part of her first 100 days of listening, learning and building relationships, Superintendent Gretchen Janson, Ed.D., met with FJUHSD...