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Traverse City man charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault in domestic violence case
By Trevor Drew,8 days ago
What additional allegations surfaced during the investigation?. GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 33-year-old Traverse City man faces felony charges after Michigan State Police say he assaulted a person in Grand Traverse County and allegedly subjected the victim to additional abusive and controlling behavior. According to MSP, troopers from...
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