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United Way of Central Missouri raises more than $3 million in community campaign
By Maia Orme,7 days ago
Donors, volunteers, partner agencies and community leaders gathered Friday morning at Missouri Farm Bureau for United Way of Central Missouri’s annual Victory Celebration, marking the conclusion of its 2026 community campaign. The campaign, themed “Reach for the Sky” and inspired by "Toy Story", encouraged community members to work together...
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