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DERELIKT Review – A Fun and Intense Throwback to the PS1 Era
By Kyle Clark,7 days ago
Halloween might be over, but that doesn’t mean the scares have to end. Visuwyg’s DERELIKT is a PlayStation-inspired space horror adventure that combines creepy alien encounters with the atmosphere of games like Dead Space and Half-Life. After spending some time with the demo a few months back, I was looking forward to exploring the full game, and thankfully, it turned out to be a fun and terrifying ride.