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49ers vs. Cowboys Preview: Can Brock Purdy & SF Take Down Dallas?
By Sterling Bennett,7 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 and heading to Dallas for a Week 10 showdown with the Cowboys! Is Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense ready to take advantage of one of the NFL’s worst defenses, or can Dak Prescott lead Dallas to a statement win? We break down the biggest matchups in this historic rivalry, including Christian McCaffrey against Dallas’ struggling run defense, George Kittle’s potential breakout game, and how San Francisco can use its league-leading motion offense to attack the Cowboys. Plus, can the 49ers defense contain Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens? Will Nick Bosa and...