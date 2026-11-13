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Who will step up for Warriors in Steph Curry’s absence? | Dubs Talk | NBC Sports Bay Area
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Stephen Curry’s oblique tear leaves Golden State without its offensive centerpiece while he recovers. The Warriors will need contributions from Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green—and greater production across the roster—to stay competitive. Curry will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. The discussion covers 2 key rotation...