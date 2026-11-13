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EU greenhouse gas emissions fall 0.5 percent to 833 million tonnes in Q2
7 days ago
Power supply and households drive quarterly emissions decline while services and manufacturing partly offset gains. Greenhouse gas emissions from the European Union economy declined in the second quarter of 2026 even as economic activity expanded, with lower emissions from electricity and gas supply and households driving the quarterly reduction. Seasonally...