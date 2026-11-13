undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Guyana’s President Warns of Possible Plot to Target Citizens and Infrastructure
By CMC,7 days ago
GEORGETOWN, Guyana – President Irfaan Ali says intelligence points to a possible coordinated criminal conspiracy to harm or intimidate citizens, damage public and private property and disrupt essential services, as investigations continue into a Molotov cocktail attack on a major electricity substation. In a national security address delivered via...
1