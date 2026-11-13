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17 Ohio Union Members Indicted in $228K Education Trust Fraud Scheme
By Amber Reed,7 days ago
A Delaware County grand jury has indicted 17 members of the Ohio Civil Service Employee Association in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud a union-run education fund of more than $228,000. Officials allege the group stole or attempted to steal $228,560 from the Union Education Trust between September 2013 and December 2025, with fourteen of those indicted all employed at the same state facility in Cuyahoga County.
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