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PEARL JAM's MIKE MCCREADY Debuts Title Song From 'Farewell To Seasons' Rock Opera Companion To Z2 Graphic Album
8 days ago
guitarist for PEARL JAM, TEMPLE OF THE DOG and MAD SEASON, has released "Farewell To Seasons", the title track from his upcoming "lost" rock opera, alongside a companion animated music video directed by Cyrus Entezam (SYSTEM OF A DOWN, SLIPKNOT). The song is the first release from "Mike McCready's Farewell To Seasons", featuring 11 new songs written and recorded as an artifact by "David Williams", the fictional lead character in McCready's accompanying graphic novel. Set for release on December 1, the project will be available in deluxe editions that pair the graphic novel with a vinyl pressing, bringing Williams's story and music to life.