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Trez Moore, CB, Texas State | 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
8 days ago
Trez Moore is an experienced, physical cornerback who plays with toughness, maturity and a high level of football awareness. He has the instincts and football IQ to recognize offensive formations, anticipate developing plays and react quickly, while bringing the mindset of a gritty, determined competitor to the position. He competes aggressively at the catch point, challenges receivers physically and shows a willingness to support the run. His combination of size, instincts and competitive drive makes him a disruptive presence in the secondary.