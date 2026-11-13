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Report estimates Springfield courthouse project will create 3,000 jobs
By New England Public Media,7 days ago
An economic impact report released by Liberty Junction finds that the new Springfield Regional Justice Center will generate significant economic benefits for the city and state. BW Research, an independent research firm, produced the report. The project will create an estimated 3,000 jobs and generate $419 million over the 3.5-year...