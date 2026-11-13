undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ohio's Castle Noel Claims Title of Largest Indoor Christmas Attraction, Adds Igloo Dining
By Ingrid Cusano,7 days ago
A former Methodist church in Medina, Ohio, has transformed into what is described as the country's largest indoor holiday attraction, and this season it's rolling out new theater shows, updated exhibits, and an outdoor igloo dining experience. Castle Noel spans 40,000 square feet and features a giant slide, year-round Christmas displays, and a holiday-themed bar, drawing visitors from well beyond Ohio's borders.