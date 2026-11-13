undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ringgold works with GDOT, CSX on flood mitigation after flooding
By Nathan P. Gayle,7 days ago
The Ringgold City Council is working with state and transportation officials to address stormwater drainage problems following flooding that damaged several businesses in August. The city says it is coordinating with the Georgia Department of Transportation, CSX Transportation and state elected officials to identify potential solutions. Engineers are conducting a...