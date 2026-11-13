undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Queen’s Domain review: Dungeon crawling so you can dungeon fly
By TJ Denzer,7 days ago
The magical island of Neasied holds a secret, but it’s not a particularly well-kept one. It’s not the evil queen that threatens the world or your father who went to stop her and failed. It’s not the myriad dungeons and the weapons and treasures that lie therein. It’s the sheer depth of this seemingly simple homage to a FromSoftware classic and the surprises it brings for hours on end even when you think you’ve seen everything it has. It would be safer to say that Neasied has numerous secrets, and most of them are fun to discover as you dig ever deeper into the crusty-veneered veins of this classically styled first-person dungeon crawler.