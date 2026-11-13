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MIKE MUIR Announces CYCO MIKO's 'My Personal Revolution', A Career-Spanning Collection Of New And Unreleased Music
3 days ago
Cyco Miko, the creative outlet of legendary musician Mike Muir, has announced "My Personal Revolution", an expansive collection of new and previously unreleased music spanning Muir's diverse musical projects, including SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES, due February 12 via BMG. Featuring an eclectic lineup of collaborators, including LIMP BIZKIT's Fred Durst, Thundercat and Tim Armstrong of RANCID, the collection captures the restless creativity and genre-defying spirit that have defined Muir's musical legacy.