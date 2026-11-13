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Rory McIlroy leads DP World Tour Championship after 36 holes with eyes on Race to Dubai crown
By Patrick McDonald,8 days ago
No other name stands above Rory McIlroy's in either the season-long race or the DP World Tour Championship through two rounds of the European circuit's season finale. McIlroy's 36-hole total of 5 under par positions him atop the leaderboard alongside Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, which in turn gives McIlroy the projected lead in the Race to Dubai heading into the weekend at Jumeirah Golf Estates.