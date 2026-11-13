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Historical Society hosts virtual talk on ‘Boston in 50 Maps’
By Reporter Staff,7 days ago
The Dorchester Historical Society will host a virtual presentation by author and cartographer Andy Woodruff on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Woodruff will discuss his book, Boston in 50 Maps, exploring Boston’s history, past and present, through maps covering everything from parades to potholes, turkeys to three-deckers, politics to pizza shops, the Great Molasses Flood to coastal flooding, and much more.