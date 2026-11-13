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Helical Piles Support Custom Boathouse on Challenging Texas Shoreline
7 days ago
Building a custom boathouse at Freestone Lake & Golf in Fairfield, Texas, required a foundation system that could perform in difficult waterfront conditions. The site presented a high water table, large lateral loads, limited access and a working grade approximately five feet below the waterline. The project team selected Chance® round-shaft helical piles to meet the structural demands while simplifying installation near the shoreline.