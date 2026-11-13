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Drive By Food Drive Tomorrow
By Jill Carstens,5 days ago
The 10th annual Drive By Food Drive happens tomorrow from 11am to 1pm at Su Casa Furniture and Sleep Shop at the intersection of 3rd and F Street in downtown Salida. All nonperishable food donated is given to the Presbyterian Church food pantry. Organizers have shared that the foods they need most are pull-tab canned-type food to allow opening without a can opener. Additionally they have plenty of dry rice, beans and mac and cheese.