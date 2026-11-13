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Oilers’ Second-Unit Depth Problem: No Big Deal or a Point of Trade Debate?
By NHL Trade Talk,7 days ago
In a recent article for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell asks whether the Edmonton Oilers need to trade to upgrade their second pair on the blue line. Suggesting that Connor Murphy and Ryan Shea must perform better if a Stanley Cup is the goal, he writes, “Oilers general manager Stan Bowman may already be looking for an upgrade that would place Murphy on the third pair.”