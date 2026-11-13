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Coralville man sentenced to federal prison in child exploitation case
By IOWA'S NEWS NOW STAFF,8 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Coralville man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for receiving child sexual abuse material and possessing unregistered firearms. 59-year-old Edward Ian Whitehouse, also known as Kodi, was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 12, to 140 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm and one count of receiving child pornography.