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Keisha Lance Bottoms explains Tyler Perry’s role on her Georgia transition team
7 days ago
The governor-elect cited Perry's business influence and community contributions amid questions about his appointment. Keisha Lance Bottoms is standing by her decision to bring Tyler Perry into the leadership group preparing her incoming Georgia administration, pointing to the filmmaker's economic influence and longstanding community involvement as reasons his participation makes sense.
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