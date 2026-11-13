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CHRO Appointment Trends See Internal First-Timers Take the Lead in 2026
By Anuradha Mukherjee,8 days ago
The relevance of CHRO leadership in the era of AI is more apparent than ever as the roles, responsibilities, and makeup of the workforce continue to evolve. Their growing relevance in the workplace warrants additional attention to the data available on CHRO appointments and turnover trends over the course of 2026, as it can help put into perspective how the composition of this group of leaders could affect the career decisions of hundreds of other workers.