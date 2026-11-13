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Football Playoffs Begin in Arkansas, Harrison and Berryville on the Road
By Scott McCaulley,8 days ago
The High School Football Playoffs begin in Arkansas as two Lakes Region Schools are set for their opening round matchup. The last of the MOARK Schools continuing their football season is the Harrison Goblins, who clinched the final 5A West Spot last week with their home win over Morrilton. The 6-4 Goblins head south to Camden as they play the top team from 5A-South, the Camden-Fairview Cardinals.
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