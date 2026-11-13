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Arcus Printers Hires Dye-Sub Veteran Matt Venable to Sell Wide-Format and Textile Printing Equipment
By Press Releases,7 days ago
(PRESS RELEASE) HIGH POINT, NC — Arcus Printers, a division of Axiom America, has hired Matt Venable as a sales consultant focused on printing machinery, consumable supplies and the company’s Trade-In Program. Venable spent about 10 years at Nextwave Media Solutions, most recently as director of customer experience....