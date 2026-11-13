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CAVASSHIPS Podcast [Nov 13, ’26] Ep: 267 DRPM RAS Chris Miller
By admin,7 days ago
Welcome to the CavasShips Podcast with Christopher P. Cavas and Chris Servello…a weekly podcast looking at naval and maritime events and issues of the day – in the US, across the seas and around the world. This week…he Navy has spent years experimenting with unmanned systems, and we’ve seen some impressive progress. But the real test isn’t whether the technology works. It’s whether the Fleet can put these systems to work, at scale, in ways that make our Sailors more effective and our Navy more lethal. Chris Miller, the Navy’s Direct Reporting Program Manager for Robotics and Autonomous Systems joins us to discuss what’s working, what’s holding the Navy back, and what industry needs to deliver to help make that happen.