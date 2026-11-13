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La Salle County K-9 Officer Receiving New Protective Vest
7 days ago
A four-legged officer with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office is getting some new gear. K-9 Kodo has been selected to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s. K-9 Kodo's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”