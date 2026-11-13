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SDSU names John Blanton Jr. Vice President for Research and Economic Development
7 days ago
BROOKINGS (11-13-26) — South Dakota State University has named John Blanton Jr. its next vice president for research and economic development, following a national search. Blanton currently serves as associate dean for research in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station.