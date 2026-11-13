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Arcus Printers Hires Dye-Sub Sales Veteran Chris Cerasoli to Grow Equipment and Consumables Business
By Press Releases,7 days ago
(PRESS RELEASE) HIGH POINT, NC — Arcus Printers, a division of Axiom America, has hired Chris Cerasoli as a business development specialist focused on expanding sales of printing equipment and consumables. Cerasoli spent nearly a decade as vice president of business development at J-TECK USA, later acquired by JK...