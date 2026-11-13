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Library to Host Event on Indigenous Literary Traditions
7 days ago
Brookings (11-13-26) — On Thursday, November 19 at 6:30pm author Taté Walker will lead a workshop at the Brookings Public Library entitled “Read, Write, Resist: Exploring the Literary Traditions of the Oceti Sakowin”. In this all-ages workshop, participants will learn about the literary traditions of the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota people. We’ll explore historical and contemporary works, challenge misconceptions, and develop new and exciting reading lists. Finally, participants will use the tried and true storytelling devices of the Oceti Sakowin to uplift their own work.