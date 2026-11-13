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Past Tense: Dedication of Kirby the cow at Donaldson-Bannister Farm
By VALERIE BIGGERSTAFF,7 days ago
The next time you are traveling on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody, watch for Kirby, a painted fiberglass cow, standing in the pasture at Donaldson-Bannister Farm. You can walk around the farm and take photos with Kirby, but climbing is not allowed. The name Kirby is in honor of one of Dunwoody’s dairy families from the 1930s and 1940s.
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