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Nigerian University mourns 4 students who died at post-exam party
By Prosper Kuzo,7 days ago
A University in Nigeria is mourning the death of four students who died after attending a party in the south-eastern town of Nsukka in celebration of their final exams. Police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe revealed that the cause of death has not been confirmed but the two men and two women reportedly started to feel uneasy after taking in some alcoholic drinks at the party.