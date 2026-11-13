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Jefferson City man sentenced to prison for possessing more than 3 ounces of meth
By Leslie Taylor,7 days ago
A Jefferson City man arrested with more than three ounces of methamphetamine is sentenced to prison. Malik Gordon was arrested last December after a narcotics officer with the Jefferson City Police Department spotted Gordon and Louis Richmond, also of Jefferson City, in a car parked near Missouri Boulevard and Georgia Street. The officer saw a person known to use narcotics approach the car, then walked away.
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